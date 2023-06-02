Crew rescued after fishing vessel ran aground at Dursey Island

Emergency services including the Castletownbere Coast Guard, Castletownbere All Weather RNLI lifeboat and Rescue 115 were tasked by Valentia Coast Guard this afternoon at 3.15pm to a French registered fishing vessel that had gone aground at Dursey Island.

A spokesperson for Castletownbere Coast Guard said online this evening that nine crew from the 'Grand St Bernard' (registered in France) were winched by the Shannon-based coast guard helicopter, Rescue 115 and brought to Castletownbere GAA pitch.

'Castletownbere Coastguard collected them and carried them back to our station where they were assessed and given refreshments.'

'Atlantic Towage and Marine's tug the Ocean Bank took the vessel, which subsequently re-floated, under tow to return to Castletownbere.'

It is expected to arrive before 8pm.

A Department of Transport spokesperson said that upon arrival, the vessel will be drydocked to enable a detailed hull inspection