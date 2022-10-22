James Malone-Ward from Schull, a mechanical engineering student at MTU, has been announced as the recipient of the inaugural Donal O’Driscoll student bursary award from Access Credit Union. From left: Tony Hughes, chief executive officer, Access CU; Eileen McCarthy, Access CU, Schull; Catriona O’Driscoll; James Malone Ward, and his mother Fiona.
CREDIT WHERE IT’S DUE Bursary awarded
October 22nd, 2022 8:00 PM
