Creative writing taking centre stage at this year's West Cork Literary Festival

A NUMBER of writing styles will be covered by workshops taking place at this year’s West Cork Literary Festival.

The popular festival, which takes place from July 11th-18th, is set to offer a variety of creative writing workshops, aimed at writers of all levels.

There will be six three-day workshops throughout the festival, with a maximum of just 15 participants per workshop, ensuring an intimate and focused experience for all involved.

Polly Atkin, who has been longlisted for the Barbellion Prize and the Wainwright Prize for her writing, will delve into contemporary nature writing, drawing on global examples to explore how to bring the natural world into writing in an impactful way.

Short stories will be the focus of Ross Raisin’s workshop, which will explore the form in a relaxed manner, focusing on writing techniques like character development and structure.

Raisin, who is a winner of the Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year award and the 2024 BBC National Short Story Award, will guide writers through exercises to boost their confidence.

Bestselling author of Summerwater and Ghost Wall, Sarah Moss, will focus on the connection between place and narrative.

Participants will experiment with language and ideas, exploring how to bring a sense of place into their writing and how places shape the stories we tell.

For those looking to tackle a longer project, Paul McVeigh’s workshop will cover the essentials of writing a novel, from character creation to plot development.

McVeigh, whose debut novel The Good Son won multiple awards, will help participants craft engaging stories that captivate readers from start to finish.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned poet, Ruth Padel’s poetry workshop will offer a chance to explore the craft of writing poems.

Padel, an award-winning poet and author of 52 Ways of Looking at a Poem, will lead participants through reading and writing exercises, helping them create and refine their poetry.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Whiddy Island, Helen Scales’ workshop will explore how to capture the essence of coastal landscapes and marine environments in travel writing. Scales, a marine biologist and bestselling author, will guide participants in using the sea as a powerful narrative tool.

Five of the workshops will be held in Bantry, while Helen Scales’ Travel Writing workshop will involve daily ferry trips to Whiddy Island, giving participants a truly unique writing experience.

Workshops are now open for booking, with prices ranging from €230 to €245.

To secure your spot, visit www.westcorkmusic.ie/LFWorkshops or call the festival office at +353 (0)27 52788.

Full festival programme to come on April 3rd.