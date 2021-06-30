Covid-19 Wednesday: 452 new cases

AS of midnight, Tuesday June 29th, the Department of Health is reporting 452 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 44 in hospital, 14 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 30th, 2021 7:10 PM
