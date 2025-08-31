ROAD BOWLING: County joy for Cathal Creedon, Cathal O'Sullivan and Michael A Cronin

IT was a weekend of high drama, big stakes and West Cork success as five county finals were decided across the grades, as the All-Ireland series in Drogheda draws closer.

Newcestown hosted the novice C county final between Liam Kearney (Inchigeelagh) and Billy Healy (Kanturk), with a hefty €6,800 a-side riding on it. This was a post-to-pillar performance by the North Cork man, grandson of Connie Moylan. At three each at the lollipops, Healy had 25 metres to spare. Both men fired huge bowls to O’Brien’s Cross, but a blunder from Kearney with his fifth was punished ruthlessly as Healy raised big odds up past Keane’s and O’Donovan’s farmhouses. By Canty’s Lane he was a bowl clear, and when he opened the last bend the odds doubled. Healy now advances to face Cathal O’Sullivan, the novice D winner, for the Novice 2 spot on the Bol Chumann team for Drogheda.

***

Ballinacurra staged the novice D county final between Cathal O’Sullivan (Caheragh) and Pa Daly (Fermoy), for a €1,520 a-side stake. Both opened strongly, O’Sullivan shading it by 20 metres. Through Brinny Cross, O’Sullivan still held a 15-metre advantage. Daly’s fifth was a fine shot to the end of the church wall as O’Sullivan faltered, giving Fermoy his first lead. Daly followed with a huge effort from the Gasworks, stretching his odds to over 40 metres at Perriott’s. But three poor bowls in succession handed the momentum back to O’Sullivan, who was in charge again at the GAA entrance. O’Sullivan reached Innishannon Cross with big odds, but Daly conjured a massive second-last, closing the gap to just 20 metres. It came down to the last shot, Daly’s bowl straying left and missing the bend, leaving O’Sullivan with little to beat. He duly finished it off and now faces Billy Healy for the Novice 2 representation for Ból Chumann in Drogheda.

***

At Derrinasafa, Cathal Creedon (Ballyvourney) made amends for his U18 final disappointment, taking the junior C county final from Eoin O’Donovan (Belgooly) for €2,400 a-side. This was top-drawer bowling from Creedon, a commanding post-to-pillar victory. Level in two at the end of the long wall, Creedon then seized control. O’Donovan faltered with a poor bowl, and Creedon was across the bridge in two more with almost a bowl of odds. He raised the bowl with his next, and by Nattie’s had stretched nearly two bowls clear. To his credit, O’Donovan fired two super shots through Cotter’s Cross and into Darkwood, reducing the deficit to ten metres. He kept Creedon honest up past Walsh’s Lane and towards Hon Grady’s, but there was no denying the Ballyvourney man, who powered home for an emphatic win.

***

Curraheen was the venue for the novice A county final where Padraig Scanlon (Carrignavar) defeated Kevin Ó Crualaoi (Innishannon) for a €7,400 a-side stake. Scanlon opened strongly, three fine bowls to Ballinora Cross putting him nearly a bowl clear. Ó Crualaoi struggled to find consistency, many of his efforts drifting left. Scanlon doubled his advantage with three more great shots to the bridge, leaving Ó Crualaoi almost two bowls down. The Innishannon man did rally up the rising road, cutting it back to an even bowl at Rock Gap. But disaster struck when his 14th shot skewed left into Richard’s Lane. Scanlon made full sight and the margin stretched again, Ó Crualaoi doing well in the end to save the two bowls.

***

The novice B county final at Grange saw Leap’s David Minihane face Michael A Cronin (Togher Cross, near Dunmanway) for €5,100 a-side. Like three of the other finals this weekend, Minihane never managed a lead in this score. Cronin opened with a phenomenal first shot almost to sight at the Stud Farm bend. Minihane replied well but Cronin’s touch off Holland’s kept him in front. By De Barra’s, Cronin was a bowl clear, and when Minihane missed sight at School Cross the gap widened. Cronin held almost two bowls of odds up past John Bill’s. Minihane rallied with big efforts on his 12th, 13th and 14th, but a crucial miss at the last bend handed Cronin the win. He now meets Padraig Scanlon for the Novice 1 title.

***

At Ballincurrig, the Mick Barry Cup final was played out between James O’Donovan, Gary Daly and Aidan Murphy, with €4,550 a-side at stake. O’Donovan got a lucky touch off the stones with his fourth to the no-play line, setting him up with a bowl of odds on both rivals. Three more strong efforts brought him to the top of the long straight still in control, with Murphy marginally ahead of Daly in the chasing battle. O’Donovan was out to the Sycamores with his 11th, holding big odds, and he opened the last bend in 13 before running to the green. Victory was his by two bowls from both opponents, earning O’Donovan a place in the King of the Roads semi-final.

***

Meanwhile, the Connie K. O’Sullivan Cup final, a long-standing fixture, was finally completed on the Marsh Road between Brian Wilmot and Paul Buckley for €1,400 a-side. Buckley had the early advantage, out past Long’s Bus entrance in three and holding 60 metres to the Quarry Gate. By the Silvery Gate he had raised a bowl of odds, which he still held out the Steps. But Wilmot hit back with two tremendous bowls at Ballyhily bend to seize a slender 20-metre lead. He added another fine effort to the Avenue Gate, extending his odds to over 20 metres. Buckley responded with a superb second last, then beat the line with a massive final shot. But Wilmot misfired at the last, and Buckley snatched the honours.