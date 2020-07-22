Covid 19 Wednesday: 1 death, 17 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with Covid-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,754 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 21st July, the HPSC has been notified of 17 confirmed cases. There is now a total of 25,819 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘I appreciate how difficult it is for people to limit their social activities and to physically distance from friends and loved ones.

‘These actions are vital to our collective effort to suppress this highly infectious disease as we work towards reopening our schools and our healthcare services, and to protect our healthcare workers who have been at the frontline of this pandemic over the past six months.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search Coronavirus Podcast at the top of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast is with All Creatures Great and Small actress Carol Drinkwater, also an author, who has a great love for West Cork.