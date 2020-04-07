Covid-19 Tuesday: A further 36 deaths, 345 new cases confirmed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 36 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

There were 345 new cases confirmed today, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 5,709, with 421 of these in Co Cork.

Of the deaths:

27 deaths were located in the east, 6 in the north west, 3 in the south

the patients included 17 females and 19 males

24 (66.6%) patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 81

1,388 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with Covid-19

Dublin has 3061 cases (55% of the total), followed by Cork at 421 (8%)

the transmission is as follows: community transmission 67%, local transmission 22% and travel related at 11%

There have now been 210 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81. The mean age of deaths in Ireland is 79.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 7 April.

There are now 5,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 5593 Total number hospitalised 1345 Total number admitted to ICU 194 Total number of deaths 204 Total number of healthcare workers 1388 Number clusters notified 270 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 2946 52.7 Male 2594 46.4 Unknown 53 0.0 Total 5593

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 12 0.2 1 - 4 18 0.3 5 - 14 39 0.7 15 - 24 347 6.2 25 - 34 948 16.9 35 - 44 1044 18.7 45 - 54 1048 18.7 55 - 64 794 14.2 65+ 1326 23.7 Unknown 17 0.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 67% Close contact with confirmed case 22% Travel Abroad 11%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for Covid-19 and hasn't been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that's known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for Covid-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that's known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 7 0.5 5 - 14 3 0.2 15 - 24 36 2.7 25 - 34 96 7.1 35 - 44 116 8.6 45 - 54 201 14.9 55 - 64 207 15.4 65+ 677 50.3 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.

Cases by county

Carlow 12 0.2% Cavan 123 2.2% Clare 65 1.2% Cork 421 7.5% Donegal 114 2% Dublin 3061 54.7% Galway 128 2.3% Kerry 117 2.1% Kildare 200 3.6% Kilkenny 79 1.4% Laois 31 0.6% Leitrim 18 0.3% Limerick 143 2.6 Longford 25 0.4% Louth 85 1.5% Mayo 126 2.3% Meath 168 3% Monaghan 58 1% Offaly 73 1.3% Roscommon 22 0.4% Sligo 28 0.5% Tipperary 133 2.4% Waterford 49 0.9% Westmeath 121 2.2% Wexford 22 0.4% Wicklow 171 3.1%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.

≤ means 'less than or equal to'.