Covid-19 Tuesday: A further 36 deaths, 345 new cases confirmed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 36 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.
There were 345 new cases confirmed today, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 5,709, with 421 of these in Co Cork.
Of the deaths:
- 27 deaths were located in the east, 6 in the north west, 3 in the south
- the patients included 17 females and 19 males
- 24 (66.6%) patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 81
- 1,388 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with Covid-19
- Dublin has 3061 cases (55% of the total), followed by Cork at 421 (8%)
- the transmission is as follows: community transmission 67%, local transmission 22% and travel related at 11%
There have now been 210 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81. The mean age of deaths in Ireland is 79.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 7 April.
There are now 5,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|5593
|Total number hospitalised
|1345
|Total number admitted to ICU
|194
|Total number of deaths
|204
|Total number of healthcare workers
|1388
|Number clusters notified
|270
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|2946
|52.7
|Male
|2594
|46.4
|Unknown
|53
|0.0
|Total
|5593
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|12
|0.2
|1 - 4
|18
|0.3
|5 - 14
|39
|0.7
|15 - 24
|347
|6.2
|25 - 34
|948
|16.9
|35 - 44
|1044
|18.7
|45 - 54
|1048
|18.7
|55 - 64
|794
|14.2
|65+
|1326
|23.7
|Unknown
|17
|0.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|67%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|22%
|Travel Abroad
|11%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for Covid-19 and hasn't been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that's known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for Covid-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that's known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|7
|0.5
|5 - 14
|3
|0.2
|15 - 24
|36
|2.7
|25 - 34
|96
|7.1
|35 - 44
|116
|8.6
|45 - 54
|201
|14.9
|55 - 64
|207
|15.4
|65+
|677
|50.3
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|12
|0.2%
|Cavan
|123
|2.2%
|Clare
|65
|1.2%
|Cork
|421
|7.5%
|Donegal
|114
|2%
|Dublin
|3061
|54.7%
|Galway
|128
|2.3%
|Kerry
|117
|2.1%
|Kildare
|200
|3.6%
|Kilkenny
|79
|1.4%
|Laois
|31
|0.6%
|Leitrim
|18
|0.3%
|Limerick
|143
|2.6
|Longford
|25
|0.4%
|Louth
|85
|1.5%
|Mayo
|126
|2.3%
|Meath
|168
|3%
|Monaghan
|58
|1%
|Offaly
|73
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|22
|0.4%
|Sligo
|28
|0.5%
|Tipperary
|133
|2.4%
|Waterford
|49
|0.9%
|Westmeath
|121
|2.2%
|Wexford
|22
|0.4%
|Wicklow
|171
|3.1%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April.
≤ means 'less than or equal to'.
