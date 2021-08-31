Covid-19 Tuesday: 1,382 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,382 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 355 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
August 31st, 2021 5:30 PM
