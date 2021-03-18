News

Covid-19 Thursday: no deaths, 582 new cases

March 18th, 2021 6:09 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 345 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17th March, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 228,796* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 290 are men / 291 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

 

As of 8am today, 345 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There were 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 455,182 people have received their first dose
  • 165,398 people have received their second dose

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s vaccination programme.

 

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 228,796 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 17Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 17Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021)
Ireland 582 489 150.8 7179
Offaly 19 17 350.2 273
Longford <5 3 283.8 116
Kildare 24 35 238.2 530
Dublin 262 205 227 3059
Meath 34 28 220.5 430
Donegal 8 18 164.6 262
Carlow 9 9 149.3 85
Louth 17 13 147.4 190
Westmeath 12 12 143.1 127
Tipperary 14 19 130.4 208
Limerick 22 11 129.8 253
Galway 41 27 124.4 321
Roscommon 10 6 119.3 77
Waterford 23 12 113.6 132
Wexford 19 14 98.8 148
Wicklow 13 10 98.3 140
Sligo <5 4 91.6 60
Mayo <5 3 89.7 117
Cavan 10 7 89.3 68
Monaghan <5 3 84.7 52
Laois 5 4 76.7 65
Kerry 8 5 58.2 86
Clare 7 5 54.7 65
Cork 13 16 48.3 262
Kilkenny <5 3 42.3 42
Leitrim 0 1 34.3 11

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence 76.3
  • 5-day moving average 489

 

 

