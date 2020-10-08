Covid-19 Thursday: 1 death, 506 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related Covid-19.
There has been a total of 1,817 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Wednesday 7th October the HPSC has been notified of 506 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 40,086* confirmed cases of C Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 240 are men / 265 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 59 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 91 in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 40,086 confirmed cases reflects this.
