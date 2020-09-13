Covid-19 Sunday: one new death, 255 more cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today (Sunday 13th) been informed that one person with Covid-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,784 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Saturday, September 12th, the HPSC has been notified of 255 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 30,985 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today,

129 are men / 123 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

34% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

69 cases have been identified as community transmission

156 in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

