News

Covid-19 Sunday: 374 new cases

May 30th, 2021 6:31 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There are 35 patients in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.