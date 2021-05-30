Covid-19 Sunday: 374 new cases

As of midnight, Saturday May 29th, the Department of Health is reporting 374 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There are 35 patients in ICU, of the 99 in hospital.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
May 30th, 2021 6:31 PM
