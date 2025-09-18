Uibh Laoire building momentum as belief grows ahead of semi-final

UIBH LAOIRE 2-17

MACROOM 1-17

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

UIBH Laoire are through to the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier IFC semi-finals following a hard-earned win over Macroom in Cill na Martra.

Barry Oldham’s side finished top of Group 3 thanks to a third consecutive win and are now one win away from the county final. But this victory was far from straightforward, requiring two Seán O’Riordan goals and six Chris Óg Jones points to get over the line.

‘We knew what Macroom were going to bring, and they brought it in abundance. They were fighting for their lives,’ Oldham told The Southern Star.

‘For us, we definitely have a stronger panel this year. Niall Allen, as coach, is unbelievable and the main difference. We are getting better and better since he started with us three years ago. It is great to be back in another semi-final.’

As for Macroom, despite a heroic effort, a third consecutive PIFC relegation play-off awaits. Manager and former Kerry senior Aidan O’Mahony saw plenty of positives ahead of facing Bandon.

‘The lads have been brilliant all year,’ O’Mahony commented.

‘A lot of young lads have come through this year. We had six or seven starters there tonight who are playing (PIFC) championship for the first time this year. They were brilliant.’

In front of a huge attendance, it was 0-8 apiece at the end of a tense opening half.

Cork senior Chris Óg Jones kicked four of Iveleary’s points while Macroom’s Pa Lucey did likewise ahead of a much-improved second period.

A long Óg Jones delivery bounced in front of goalkeeper Declan Kiely three minutes after the restart. Seán O’Riordan pounced to palm the ball into the net. Ian Jones added a point and, suddenly, the Inchigeela club was four points clear.

Macroom are made of sterner stuff since O’Mahony’s arrival, and sub Seán Kiely (two-pointer) and Alan Quinn reduced the deficit. Next, Pa Lucey slalomed through to fire home a superb goal.

Barry O’Leary’s two-pointer levelled a cracking game for the sixth time prior to Óg Jones and Oisín O’Sullivan swapping points.

Level again, but it was Uibh Laoire who were looking the more ruthless in attack. So it proved as Cathal Vaughan’s point was followed by another opportunistic O’Riordan goal. Poor Macroom defending allowed O’Riordan to make it 2-13 to 1-12 with ten minutes remaining.

Pa Lucey’s converted free preceded a flurry of late scores. Seán Kiely raised a white flag before Timmy Roberts (two-point), Chris Óg Jones and Cathal Vaughan (45) made it 2-16 to 1-14.

Macroom refused to go quietly and Lucey converted two late frees (one two-pointer) to leave a goal in it, but Uibh Laoire held on to reach the county semi-finals.

Scorers

Uibh Laoire: S O’Riordan 2-0; C Óg Jones 0-6 (2f); T Roberts 0-3 (2 ptf); K Manning, B O’Leary (2pt), C Vaughan (45) 0-2 each; D O’Riordan, I Jones 0-1 each.

Macroom: P Lucey 1-8 (2pt, 2 2ptf); A Quinn (2pt), S Kiely (2pt) 0-3 each; E O’Leary 0-2; O O’Sullivan 0-1.

Uibh Laoire: J Creedon; B Murphy, D O’Donovan, D O’Riordan; K Manning, C O’Riordan, C Galvin; T Roberts, C O’Leary; S O’Riordan, C Vaughan, B O’Leary; S O’Leary, C Óg Jones, I Jones.

Subs: S Pickering for B O’Leary (51), A O’Donovan for S O’Riordan (57).

Macroom: D Kiely; C Buckley, M Corrigan, J Murphy; T Dineen, R Buckley, S Meaney; C Dineen, C Donovan; M Condon, E O’Leary, M Hunt; A Quinn, P Lucey, O O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Creedon for C Buckley (25, inj), S Kiely for S Meaney (33), F Goold for M Hunt (48), D Twomey for O O’Sullivan (54).

Referee: Conor Lane (Lyre/Banteer).