Covid-19 Saturday: 4 deaths, 344 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 2,022 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday 20th November, the HPSC has been notified of 344 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 70,143* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 156 are men / 185 are women
- 69% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 127 in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
As of 2pm today 269 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 70,143 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 20NOV2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Nov2020 to 20NOV2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(07Nov2020 to 20NOV2020)
|Ireland
|344
|113.3
|5,394
|Donegal
|22
|255.0
|406
|Limerick
|20
|218.1
|425
|Louth
|26
|201.7
|260
|Roscommon
|<5
|158.0
|102
|Waterford
|12
|156.7
|182
|Offaly
|<5
|141.1
|110
|Meath
|15
|131.3
|256
|Westmeath
|<5
|123.9
|110
|Dublin
|127
|123.1
|1,659
|Monaghan
|8
|109.2
|67
|Longford
|<5
|102.8
|42
|Kilkenny
|9
|100.8
|100
|Cavan
|5
|98.5
|75
|Tipperary
|<5
|96.5
|154
|Clare
|7
|90.1
|107
|Carlow
|<5
|89.6
|51
|Leitrim
|0
|87.4
|28
|Kildare
|9
|86.7
|193
|Sligo
|<5
|82.4
|54
|Laois
|5
|80.3
|68
|Mayo
|5
|78.9
|103
|Cork
|46
|77.2
|419
|Kerry
|6
|71.8
|106
|Wicklow
|5
|68.8
|98
|Galway
|<5
|62.0
|160
|Wexford
|2
|39.4
|59
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
