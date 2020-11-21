Covid-19 Saturday: 4 deaths, 344 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,022 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 20th November, the HPSC has been notified of 344 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 70,143* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 185 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

127 in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 269 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 70,143 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 20NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Nov2020 to 20NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (07Nov2020 to 20NOV2020) Ireland 344 113.3 5,394 Donegal 22 255.0 406 Limerick 20 218.1 425 Louth 26 201.7 260 Roscommon <5 158.0 102 Waterford 12 156.7 182 Offaly <5 141.1 110 Meath 15 131.3 256 Westmeath <5 123.9 110 Dublin 127 123.1 1,659 Monaghan 8 109.2 67 Longford <5 102.8 42 Kilkenny 9 100.8 100 Cavan 5 98.5 75 Tipperary <5 96.5 154 Clare 7 90.1 107 Carlow <5 89.6 51 Leitrim 0 87.4 28 Kildare 9 86.7 193 Sligo <5 82.4 54 Laois 5 80.3 68 Mayo 5 78.9 103 Cork 46 77.2 419 Kerry 6 71.8 106 Wicklow 5 68.8 98 Galway <5 62.0 160 Wexford 2 39.4 59

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

