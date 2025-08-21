‘We’re still alive in this championship,' insists Newcestown boss after battling draw with Midleton

Newcestown 0-18

Midleton 1-15

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

THEY are still seeking a first-ever win in the county premier senior hurling championship, but Newcestown emerged with an enhanced reputation from an absorbing encounter with Midleton at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Considering they competed commendably in all three of their group games last year, their below-par display in this season’s opener against Charleville was extremely disappointing, leading to speculation the 2023 senior A kingpins might not be equipped to cut the mustard at this level in the long term.

Taking on perennial title contenders Midleton was always going to provide a searching test of Newcestown’s credentials, and they came through it with flying colours.

While they had to rely on a breathtaking score from Richard O’Sullivan deep in stoppage to emerge with a share of the spoils, the Carbery men could have registered a historic victory had a few marginal decisions gone their way on the day.

Perhaps a draw was the most equitable outcome, however, given that Midleton were thrice denied a point by the upright over the hour.

Manager Niall O’Sullivan was loud in his praise of Newcestown’s display, stressing it didn’t surprise him in the slightest.

‘I thought we were exceptional, to be honest, and it’s a mark of the lads’ performance that we’re disappointed with a draw,’ O’Sullivan said.

‘They were criticised after the loss to Charleville, but I knew they hadn’t done themselves justice two weeks ago.

‘I know what they’re made of, they’re capable of putting it up to any opposition on their best form, so there’s a bit of pride restored again today.

‘We’re still alive in this championship,’ he added.

O’Sullivan was particularly pleased with the manner in which Newcestown responded following the concession of a goal within two minutes of the throw-in.

‘It wasn’t an ideal start, but the lads just put it behind them, every single one of them knuckled down to the task, and we’re so proud of them.’

The Carbery side’s response to the Midleton goal scored by Cork senior Tommy O’Connell – who got little change overall from Newcestown wing-back Colm O’Donovan – epitomised their unwavering resolve and self-belief.

Trailing by 1-0 to 0-1, they were level four minutes later, thanks to a brace of scores shared by Luke Meade and David Buckley, two of their leading lights on this occasion.

Another Buckley point saw them regain the lead, 0-6 to 1-2, midway through the first half. Playing into a stiff wind, they had reason to be encouraged with the way things were shaping up at that juncture.

Luke Meade was filling the role of sweeper to great effect in defence where selected midfielder Gearoid O’Donovan was detailed to keep tabs on Midleton’s seasoned and talismanic attacker Conor Lehane.

The game-plan appeared to be bearing fruit until Midleton, with Cormac Beausang and David Cremin on target from play, struck a bit of a purple patch to go three points up nearing half time.

Newcestown reduced the deficit after good work by Ciarán Hurley led to a converted free by Richard O’Sullivan, but Midleton replied through wing-back Rosa O’Regan and Lehane, from a free, to lead by 1-9 to 0-8 at the interval.

With David Buckley shining in a numerically disadvantaged full-forward line, the third quarter largely belonged to Newcestown.

Buckley chipped in with two points, while Luke Meade posted an inspirational score from distance, as they got back on terms before Richard O’Sullivan nudged them in front, 0-15 to 1-11, from a free in the 48th minute.

In a free-riddled and tension-packed last ten minutes, a point from play by impressive Midleton midfielder Mikey Finn served to separate the sides three minutes into stoppage time.

Just when it seemed as if Newcestown were destined to endure another traumatic defeat, justice was done when Richard O’Sullivan, fed by wing-back Cormac O’Sullivan, earned them parity with a superb long-range effort.

Scorers - Newcestown: R O’Sullivan 0-11 (10f); D Buckley 0-4; L Meade 0-2; C Dinneen 0-1. Midleton: C Lehane 0-7 (f); T O’Connell 1-0; M Finn, C Beausang 0-2 each; P White, B Saunderson (f), D Cremin, R O’Regan 0-1 each.

Newcestown: C Wilson; J Kelleher, E Collins, M McSweeney; Colm O’Donovan, L Meade, C O’Sullivan; G O’Donovan, C Hurley; C Dinneen, R O’Sullivan, J Meade; Ciaran O’Donovan, D Buckley, S O’Sullivan. Subs: E Kenneally for Hurley (46), D McAree for S O’Sullivan (46), C O’Neill for Ciaran O’Donovan (57).

Midleton: B Saunderson; L Dineen, E Moloney, T O’Leary-Hayes; S O’Meara, C Smyth, R O’Regan; A Quirke, M Finn; D Cremin, C Lehane, T O’Connell; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, P White. Subs: C Walsh for Dineen (44), P Connaughton for Quirke (47).

Referee: N Fahy (Brian Dillons).