CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: Dohenys, Bandon, Ilen and Tadhg MacCarthaigh kick off campaigns in style

DOHENYS, Bandon, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Ilen Rovers were amongst West Cork’s winners as the county championships got underway last weekend.

O’Donovan Rossa started life as a senior club with a Group 1 victory over West Cork rivals Clonakilty, 3-9 to 2-9, in Ahamilla.

In the same group, Castlehaven lost at home to last year’s county semi-finalists, St Val’s. Three first-half goals, including an Aislinn O’Mahony brace, did the damage as Val’s ran out 4-6 to 0-5 winners. Niamh O’Sullivan, Mairead O’Driscoll and Gráinne O’Sullivan scored for a Haven team that is scheduled to face O’Donovan Rossa in Skibbereen on Sunday.

Kinsale suffered a chastening loss at home to Mourneabbey in Group 2 of the senior championship. The North Cork club powered to a commanding 1-18 to 0-3 triumph, led by Ciara O’Sullivan (1-6) and Laura Walsh (0-6). Jenny Murphy (0-2) and Caoimhe Horgan (0-1) were on target for a Kinsale side in which goalkeeper Grainne Cowhig played well.

The other senior Group 2 fixture ended in a 2-6 to 0-6 victory for Éire Óg at home to Glanmire. Cork dual star Orlaith Cahalane netted both Éire Óg goals.

***

Naomh Abán have lost the last two Cork LGFA intermediate county finals but began their 2025 campaign in ominous fashion away to Abhainn Dalla.

Leading by three points, 0-5 to 0-2, at the break, Roisín Lehane’s second-half goal helped Naomh Abán register a convincing 1-17 to 0-5 victory. Lehane (1-3), Lydia McDonagh (0-6), Grace Murphy (0-4), Colleen Phelan and Annie Maher (0-2 each) were on target for the Ballyvourney club.

Rosscarbery lost their intermediate championship opener away to last year’s junior A county champions Midleton. Down five points at the interval, Ross produced a battling performance before losing 1-15 to 2-5. Laura McMahon, Fiona O’Callaghan (1-0 each), Ciara O’Rourke (0-3) and Kellianne French (0-2) were on target for the West Cork side. Cliona Maguire, Grainne Hodnett and Katie Murphy also impressed.

Elsewhere in the intermediate championship, Fermoy, relegated from last year’s senior grade, proved too strong for Valley Rovers. The West Cork club lost 1-15 to 1-3 despite goalkeeper Ella Ryan’s heroics. Shona Cronin (1-1), Caoimhe Craig and Rachel O’Sullivan (0-1 each) were on target for Valleys.

***

Dohenys got their junior A championship campaign off to a positive start at home to Donoughmore, winning 3-12 to 1-8. Two goals in six minutes handed the Dunmanway club a commanding 2-9 to 0-5 interval advantage. Ava O’Donovan (1-4), Cork senior Melissa Duggan (1-3), Ciara Galvin (1-2) and Michelle Love (0-3) scored for Dohenys.

Bantry Blues suffered defeat at home to one of this year’s junior A championship favourites, Douglas, at Wolfe Tone Park. A disappointing performance saw the Blues held scoreless in the opening half before Douglas went on to win 2-6 to 0-4. Sarah Bishop (0-2), Rachel Murphy and Laura Dempsey (0-1 each) were on target for a Bantry team Lucy Coakley, Laura O’Sullivan, Cliodhna O’Shea and Molly O’Sullivan impressed. Erin’s Own accounted for Rockbán, 4-8 to 0-10, in the other junior A encounter.

***

Tadhg MacCarthaigh issued an early statement of intent by overcoming Nemo Rangers in Group 2 of the junior B championship. Two first-half goals handed the West Cork side a seven-point interval lead before three additional green flags completed a 5-8 to 2-8 victory. Alaia O’Sullivan top scored with 2-2, while Maureen Keating (1-4), Eleanor Keating, Helena Collins (1-0 each), Amy McKennedy and Kate Barry (0-1 each) also contributed.

Ibane Ladies lost by a point, 3-8 to 2-10, at home to Ballinora in Group 1 of the JBFC. Orlaith Deasy (1-2), Ciara Deasy (1-0), Hannah Twomey, Emma O’Leary, Roisín Ní Bhuachalla, Ellen O’Riordan, Alice O’Leary and Sinead McCarthy scored for the home team. Bishopstown defeated Watergrasshill 2-16 to 1-8 in the other Group 1 fixture.

***

Bandon and Beara’s junior C county championship clash ended in a convincing 3-14 to 1-5 success for the Lilywhites at Charlie Hurley Park on Sunday. Laura Cummins, Rachel O’Donovan, Hannah Buckley, Evelyn McCarthy and Clodagh Barry were amongst the home side’s scorers with Kate Allen, Aisling O’Connor, Aoife Callanan and Louise Carton also standing out.

Áine Terry O’Sullivan top scored for Beara with 0-4. Ellie O’Sullivan (1-0) and Sinead Murphy (0-1) were also on target. Miriam Sheehan, Lucy and Anna Downing were the pick of Beara’s top players. Elsewhere in the JCFC, Courcey Rovers lost 3-10 to 1-11 to Mallow.

***

Maebh Collins’ 1-2 helped Ilen Rovers edge St Finbarr’s 1-11 to 2-5 following a cracking junior D opener at Rath. Ilen led 0-9 to 0-3 at the break. Despite a late Barr’s fightback, Collins’ goal helped Ilen win on an afternoon Carla O’Regan (0-4), Emma Hurley (0-3), Saorla Carey and Maria Connolly (0-1 each) were also on target.

Clann na nGael lost their junior F Group 2 opening tie away to St Catherine’s, 4-7 to 1-6. Kathlyn McCarthy (0-4), Katie O’Driscoll (1-0), Julieanne Hayes and Catriona Tobin (0-1 each) were on target for a Clann team in which goalkeeper Caoimhe Hurley excelled.

Clodagh Downey (2-0), Lily O’Sullivan (1-3), Cork senior dual star Libby Coppinger, Ella Downey (0-3 each), Abbie O’Sullivan (0-2), Katie Dineen, Serene Lehane, Chloe Daly and Jane Hourihane (0-1 each) all scored in St Colum’s 3-15 to 3-6 junior F county championship victory in Kealkill.

Keelnameela lost their junior G championship opening game away to Ballygarvan, 1-9 to 1-3, despite Meadhbh Coomey (1-1), Lucy Collins and Michelle O’Driscoll (0-1 each) scores.