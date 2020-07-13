Covid-19 Monday: No deaths, 11 new cases

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

There has been a total of 1,746 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 12th July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases. There is now a total of 25,638* confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 165. Of which:

Males 41% / Females 59%

Median age is 31 years old; 74% of these cases were under 45 years of age

20 counties reported new cases; Dublin 47%, Kildare 16% & Wicklow 6%

12% of these cases were travel-related

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Our research shows that 38% of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us. This does not have to be the case. Simple measures like hand washing, physical distancing, face coverings in appropriate settings, cough/sneeze etiquette and watching out for symptoms are the crucial elements in suppressing Covid-19.’

Rachel Kenna, chief nursing officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Almost 1.25 million people in Ireland have downloaded the COVID App. That represents 34% of the adult population. This has already served as a support to contact tracers. If you have not done so to date, please download the app.’

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, consultant psychiatrist and integrated care lead, HSE: ‘As we see more cases and clusters emerge it is important that anyone experiencing symptoms isolates and contacts their GP. The aim is to find all cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and to isolate and contact trace them. Early reporting of symptoms and prompt testing helps us achieve this.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,638 reflects this.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows 55% of the population now self-report to wearing face coverings.

The nationally representative sample of 1,900 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today reveals:

81% of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering every time with 13% saying they wear a face most of the time.

26% of people say they wear a face covering every time they are shopping and 29% say they wear a face covering most of the time when shopping.

More than three quarters (78%) think that there will be a second wave – up 30% since June.

38% of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us with 33% believing that is behind us.