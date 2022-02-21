News

Covid-19 Monday: 3,473 new cases via PCR

February 21st, 2022 3:00 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 634 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 53 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,473 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 2,865 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

On Saturday February 19th, the HPSC was notified of 4,847 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 3,076 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday 20th February, the HPSC was notified of 3,351 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 2,574 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 634 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 53 are in ICU.

 

 

