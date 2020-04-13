Covid-19 Monday: 31 more deaths, 992 new cases

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed that 31 people have died today from Covid-19 including 18 women and 13 men, of whom 25 had underlying medical conditions.

An additional 992 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today – including 465 confirmed by Irish laboratories and 465 by a laboratory in Germany – bringing the total to 10,647 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,006 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 730 cases (8%).

One of today’s deaths was in the south; one in the west; and 26 deaths located in the east; and it brings to 365 the number of Covid-19 fatalities in the country to date.

A summary of all 365 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that 215 (59%) of those who died were male, 150 (41%) were female, and median age of those who died is 82.

The summary has also identified that 247 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 37 admitted to ICU.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday, 11 April (9,484 cases) – reveals that there are 401 clusters involving 1,795 cases, as well as 2,489 cases that are associated with healthcare workers.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 27%, travel abroad accounts for 7%.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that the percentage of the population who feel we are experiencing the worst of the pandemic right now has risen strongly from 11% on 16 March to 37% today, though 55% feel the worst is still ahead of us.

While a significant proportion of the population reported feelings of worry (43%) and anxiety (38%), a similar proportion reported feelings of enjoyment (46%) and happiness (36%) in today’s survey.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Today marks a milestone in Ireland’s experience of Covid-19 as we see the number of confirmed cases exceed 10,000.

‘The number of community cases of COVID-19 shows why we continue to need the public health measures that we currently have in place. I understand that the current restrictions are tough, especially during a bank holiday weekend when in normal circumstances most of us would have met up with family and friends but I ask that the public continue to work with us and follow the guidelines that are in place.

‘The next three weeks will prove crucial to Ireland’s COVID-19 story and by working together we give ourselves the best chance to slow the spread and save lives.’