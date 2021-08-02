Covid-19 Monday: 1,352 new cases

AS of midnight, Sunday August 1st, the Department of Health is reporting 1,352 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 177 in hospital, 27 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
August 2nd, 2021 5:56 PM
Share this article
AS of midnight, Sunday August 1st, the Department of Health is reporting 1,352 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 177 in hospital, 27 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
News
12 hours ago
Property
12 hours ago
Sport
21 hours ago
News
23 hours ago
Sport
11 hours ago
News
12 hours ago
Property
12 hours ago