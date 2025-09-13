THE BOOKSHELF: What we're reading across West Cork

This week, Hilary in O’Farrell’s Bookshop in Bandon is reading The Children of Eve by John Connolly, a book which is not to be read by those of a nervous disposition!

‘This is the latest book in the Charlie Parker series, and if you’re into reading thrillers and you haven’t read this series, you are missing out! Connolly has a way with characters, and he develops little mini stories within the story and before you realise it, you have a whole new character and mini plot, that always ends up linking back to the bigger picture.’

‘Not only are the main characters enough to hold your attention, but Connolly delves into the seedy underworld of smuggling cartels and evil; I was hooked. For me this book was a really important book in the series. I had felt for the last few books that a few storylines and characters needed to move forward and develop, and now they have. Characters like Louis and Angel hold their own and I cannot wait for the next instalment’.

Down in Castletownbere, Polly of Polly’s Bookshop is gone the direction of science fiction, and is delving into

I Who Have Never Known Men by Belgian author Jacqueline Harpman.

‘You are straight away drawn into this story through a girl, a young woman, who is being held prisoner with 39 other woman. They are guarded by male guards, and there is no contact between the guards and the women. The girl has never known another world that the cage in which they are kept. But the other women tell her about, but nobody knows how they got there…’

‘One day, an alarm sounds, and the guards flee. Luckily the group of women can escape, and there starts a journey. The women have to find their way but there is nobody and nobody knows what happened to the world or to them. This book is about friendship, getting old and loneliness. ‘

‘It is a book that stays with you, wondering what happened and where it is going to. Fascinating!’