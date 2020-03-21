Covid-19: HSE says 102 new cases confirmed today (Saturday)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said there are 102 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total to 785.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 42%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 35%.

Following the widespread reporting of the West Cork pub that was found to be open after the Taoiseach called for all pubs to close, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The Department is aware that pubs in some areas of the country are continuing to open, in contravention of existing public health advice. If any such premises become known to us, the Minister will be advised to use his regulatory powers to enforce the temporary closure of premises in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.’

He added: ‘We are also asking An Garda Siochana to assist in encouraging the public to abide by the public health advice on social distancing by encouraging any groups congregating in public to disperse.’