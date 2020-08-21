Covid-19 Friday: no new deaths, 79 further cases confirmed

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this Friday, August 21st.
There has now been a total of 1,776 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight on Thursday 20th, the HPSC has been notified of 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 39 are men / 40 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- 30 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 21 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 43 in Dublin, 9 in Kildare, 6 in Cork, 6 in Tipperary and the remaining 15 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow.
News
Aug, 2020
New bus routes are added
Read more
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Firstly I would like to thank the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly, you have shown an incredible example of solidarity and social responsibility by following the enhanced public health advice for your region. Your actions have saved lives. The epidemiological situation in Kildare means that we must extend the public health measures for a further two weeks. While there is some cause for optimism, the 7 and 14 day incidence rates in Kildare remain very high. Evidence suggests that the measures are working, but more time is required to reduce the number of cases in Kildare.
“We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus. We can protect each other by following the public health advice. I am asking all households across Ireland to play your part, reduce your social contacts, wash your hands, keep a 2m distance from each other and wear a face covering in shops and on public transport. These actions are vital to protect our families and safeguard those who are most vulnerable to the disease.”
- To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search Coronavirus Podcast at the top of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast features an interview with Martin Hayes, legendary fiddler, ahead of this year’s Masters of Tradition music festival which will take place in a scaled-down format in Bantry, but also online.
- You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.