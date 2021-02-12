Covid-19 Friday: 23 deaths, 921 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 23 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

21 of these deaths occurred in February and two occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 - 95 years.

There has been a total of 3,865* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 11th February, the HPSC has been notified of 921 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 207,720** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

453 are men / 466 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 959 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 9th 248,284 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

158,904 people have received their first dose

89,380 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: 'We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.”

'Everyone is working hard to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of Covid-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 deaths. The figure of 3,865 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 207,720 cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases*** (to midnight 11Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 11Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 11Feb2021) Ireland 921 835 292.8 13,942 Monaghan <5 14 514.8 316 Carlow 19 15 402.2 229 Waterford 15 20 388.2 451 Dublin 414 352 386.8 5,211 Louth 16 29 360.8 465 Wexford 9 19 342 512 Offaly 23 23 337.3 263 Meath 47 39 313.8 612 Galway 32 39 303.8 784 Laois 15 17 297.5 252 Cavan 22 19 290.1 221 Mayo 10 19 287.3 375 Kildare 51 40 284.9 634 Limerick 48 32 274 534 Longford 9 6 244.7 100 Donegal 9 15 233.1 371 Westmeath 22 14 224.2 199 Sligo <5 5 215.2 141 Cork 87 53 203.9 1,107 Wicklow 6 13 183.3 261 Tipperary 25 18 182.4 291 Leitrim 5 2 140.4 45 Clare 12 9 134.7 160 Roscommon <5 5 133.2 86 Kilkenny 11 8 132 131 Kerry <5 10 129.3 191

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

