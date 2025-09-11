Clonakilty studio has designs on top award as it gets creative with the Irish language

CLONAKILTY-BASED design studio Teanga Grá has been shortlisted for the Irish Country Magazine’s annual Irish Made awards.

The accolades recognise the best of Irish-made products across various categories, celebrating craftsmanship and creativity from businesses nationwide.

Teanga Grá, which creates bilingual Irish and English language products, has been shortlisted in the gifts category.

Winners are decided via a public vote system hosted on the Irish Country Magazine’s website. Results will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 2nd at the Johnstown Estate in Co Meath.

Teanga Grá creative director Traolach Ó Murchú said: ‘To be shortlisted for an award like this, especially in our first year of business, is a tremendous boost. I think it speaks to the growing grá people have for the Irish language.

‘The shortlisting also reflects the work we have been doing with our Local Enterprise Office and the strong business supports we have experienced from the staff there. They’ve been brilliant to work with and instrumental to our growth.

‘One of the most rewarding aspects of what we do has definitely been the positive feedback from customers and the public on our creative use of the Irish language.

‘Especially interesting has been the feedback from international visitors at our market events throughout the summer. They really loved learning about our native tongue and how it influences the way in which we speak English.’

Teanga Grá makes wall art and wearables featuring the Irish language at its studio in West Cork. Everything is shipped worldwide, and its popular tote bag is currently sold out. Their slogan ‘do gach duine’ means ‘for everyone’ and reflects a belief that the Irish language is inherently inclusive and presents a different view to the world.

Traolach grew up in a family of ten children who learned Irish as a first language. To this day the siblings converse in Irish and twist the language in creative ways, making it accessible to others.

Voting for the Irish Made awards is open now (https://irishcountrymagazine.ie/ima25vote/) and closes on September 9th. Teanga Grá products can be purchased online at www.teangagra.com.