Brian O’Donovan strikes late to earn share of the spoils, as Ballinascarthy and Kilbree advance to Carbery JAHC quarter-finals

Kilbree 0-11

Ballinascarthy 0-11

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

TWO moments of magic from ace corner forward Brian O’Donovan enabled Ballinascarthy share the points with Kilbree in this absorbing RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship clash at windswept Timoleague on Saturday.

With the Red Devils trailing by two points deep into injury-time, 0-11 to 0-9, O’Donovan collected a pass from impressive substitute Timmy Cullinane, and bisected the uprights from distance.

With practically the last play of the game O’Donovan again turned his marker to shoot over the equaliser. It was a result that sent both into the quarter-finals, with Kilbree to meet Dohents, and Bal to play Randal Óg later this month.

Given their second-half performance Ballinascarthy were worth a draw, but on reflection Kilbree could have, and possibly should have won this absorbing tussle. It was an opinion shared by Kilbree manager Timmy Byrne.

‘We are a bit disappointed, we could have probably won this one, but missed a few chances in the opening half against the strong cross-field wind,’ he said.

‘Our creativity was positive, but we need to improve our finishing. Remember, Ballinascarthy are a quality side, and it’s difficult to beat them.’

Against the elements, Kilbree showed they were well up for this tie from the off, as Joe O’Donovan and James Shanahan were on target early for the Rossmore team. With Brian Deasy and Michael Keohane winning possession around the middle third, the quality of ball going into the full-forward line of Martin O’Donovan, Cillian Twohig and the experienced Don McCarthy had the Ballinascarthy defence under the cosh.

The Reds were grateful for the diligence and defensive efforts of Ciarán Nyhan, Chris Ryan and James O’Brien. The ever-reliable Jeremy Ryan shot their opening brace of frees, but zero return from play in this half was worrying. Scores from Don McCarthy and Jim Shanahan (free and 65) saw Kilbree lead at the break, 0-5 to 0-2.

Mercifully, the rain eased and the tempo of the game increased on resuming. The introduction of Aidan O’Donovan and Colm O’Brien, the hard grafting of Cillian Cullinane, Seán Ryan, Luke Murray and Ciarán O’Neill and the increasing foraging of Brian O’Donovan and Cathal Nyhan brought an improvement in Bal’s quality of play. The pace cranked up now, as the teams traded points, with Jeremy Ryan and Brian O’Donovan leading the Bal charge. Jim Shanahan and Joe O’Donovan, who shared 0-9, spearheaded the Kilbree challenge, and it looked like the Blues would prevail late on. Then came O’Donovan’s late efforts to earn Bal a draw.

‘We were probably below key in that opening half, Kilbree were first to the ball and created the opportunities, and could have been further ahead at half-time,’ Bal boss JC O’Flynn said.

‘The second half was much better. We took some good scores, maybe could have snatched it at the end, but overall we are satisfied, given the conditions.’’

OUR STARS: It was impossible to separate the O’Donovan clan, Brian from Ballinascarthy and his counterpart Joe from Kilbree. Both were quality acts, taking scores with aplomb in trying conditions.

Scorers

Kilbree: Jim Shanahan 0-5 (1 65, 4f); Joe O’Donovan 0-4; Don McCarthy, Killian Twohig 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Jeremy Ryan 0-5 (f); Brian O’Donovan 0-5 (1f); Colm O’Brien 0-1.

Kilbree: William Tyner; Cian Murphy, Liam O’Brien, Joe Bailey; Shane O’Donovan, Kevin Keohane, Dylan Coffey; Brian Deasy, Michael Keohane; Martin O’Donovan, Joe O’Donovan, Don McCarthy; Eamonn Shanahan, Cillian Twohig, Jim Shanahan.

Subs: Oisín O’Sullivan for Michael Keohane (inj 49); Liam Daly for Eamonn Shanahan (50), Eamonn Shanahan for Don McCarthy(inj,52).

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; Pádraic Cullinane, Chris Ryan, James O’Brien; Donogh O’Driscoll, Ciarán Nyhan, Jeremy Ryan; Luke Murray, Ciarán O’Neill; Cillian Cullinane, Seán Ryan, Cian Ryan; Brian O’Donovan, Cathal Nyhan, Connall Cullinane.

Subs: Timmy Cullinane for Connall Cullinane (inj, 25); Aidan O’Donovan for Donogh O’Driscoll (35), Colm O’Brien for Jeremy Ryan (49), Gearóid O’Leary for Pádraic Cullinane (51).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).