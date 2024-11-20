Courtmacsherry’s Lifeboat Inn named Pub of the Year

Courtmacsherry’s Lifeboat Inn has been named Ireland’s Pub of the Year at the Good Food Awards 2024.

The awards celebrate Ireland’s food and drink industry and The Lifeboat Inn was deemed to represent ‘the very best of Irish food and culture’ by judges. The winners were selected through mystery inspections and assessments and were announced at a ceremony in the K Club in Kildare this week.

Anthony Creswell of Ummera Smoked Products was honoured with the outstanding contribution to food production award.

The award-winning food business, located at Inchy Bridge just outside Timoleague, was renowned worldwide for its quality produce and closed last month, after 50 years in business. The company was famous for its smoked organic salmon, smoked chicken, and smoked duck, among other products. Anthony took on the business from his dad Keith over 40 years ago.

‘Anthony’s dedication to excellence and quality craftsmanship, along with his innovative approach to flavour, has elevated Irish smoked salmon to international acclaim, not only celebrated for its exceptional taste but also highlighting Ireland’s culinary heritage,’ judges said.

The Good Food Awards cover businesses at every layer of Ireland’s food and drink industry, from primary producers, manufacturers, and chefs, to shops, hotels, tourism experiences, and restaurants.