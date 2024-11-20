Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Courtmacsherry’s Lifeboat Inn named Pub of the Year

November 20th, 2024 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Courtmacsherry’s Lifeboat Inn named Pub of the Year Image
Proprietors of the Lifeboat Inn, Courtmacsherry Martin Buckley (left) and David O’Halloran with Alison Curtis of Today FM in a live broadcast from the Lifeboat Inn during the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival last August. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Share this article

Courtmacsherry’s Lifeboat Inn has been named Ireland’s Pub of the Year at the Good Food Awards 2024.

The awards celebrate Ireland’s food and drink industry and The Lifeboat Inn was deemed to represent ‘the very best of Irish food and culture’ by judges. The winners were selected through mystery inspections and assessments and were announced at a ceremony in the K Club in Kildare this week.

Anthony Creswell of Ummera Smoked Products was honoured with the outstanding contribution to food production award.

The award-winning food business, located at Inchy Bridge just outside Timoleague, was renowned worldwide for its quality produce and closed last month, after 50 years in business. The company was famous for its smoked organic salmon, smoked chicken, and smoked duck, among other products. Anthony took on the business from his dad Keith over 40 years ago.

‘Anthony’s dedication to excellence and quality craftsmanship, along with his innovative approach to flavour, has elevated Irish smoked salmon to international acclaim, not only celebrated for its exceptional taste but also highlighting Ireland’s culinary heritage,’ judges said.

The Good Food Awards cover businesses at every layer of Ireland’s food and drink industry, from primary producers, manufacturers, and chefs, to shops, hotels, tourism experiences, and restaurants.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended