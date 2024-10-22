Smokehouse Ummera closes after 50 years

AN award-winning West Cork food business renowned worldwide for its quality produce closed last Friday, after 50 years in business.

Ummera Irish Smokehouse, located at Inchy Bridge just outside Timoleague and run by Anthony Creswell made the announcement much to the surprise of food lovers everywhere.

The company was famous for its smoked organic salmon, smoked chicken, and smoked duck, among other products. Anthony took on the business from his dad Keith over 40 years ago. His father had come up with the concept of smoking fish that he caught in the nearby Argideen river. Speaking to The Southern Star, Anthony said it was a sad day to close the door, but he is looking forward to enjoying life and retirement.

‘I have been getting lots of messages from my customers from around the world, with some expressing their sorrow that Ummera Irish Smokehouse was closing,’ he said.

‘I took over in 1984 and then I moved the smokehouse to Inchy Bridge where we have been for the past 20 years.’

He said he took the hard decision to close ahead of the Christmas period, which is usually his busiest period.

‘It is a short time from the announcement to the closure but it was the best way to do it.’

Anthony said Ummera always concentrated on the quality of their products rather than the quantity and that’s what kept them at the level they were at.

‘People really seemed to enjoyed the products and we also picked up various awards through the years, and that itself was very satisfying.’

While Ummera is closing for now, Anthony is hoping he can find someone to take over the business who would have the same dedication to quality as him.

‘I loved the business and making sure we did our best and didn’t do shortcuts. We loved the comments and feedback from people and the interaction with our customers,’ he said.

The last shipments of produce went out to suppliers last Monday and may still be available in local supermarkets.

Ummera is still winning acclaim from food critics – ironically it was shortlisted this week for the Good Food Ireland national awards, which celebrate Ireland’s food and drinks industry. Ummera was shortlisted for Fish & Seafood Producer of the Year at the prestigious awards.

Watch Anthony Creswell, owner of Ummera Irish Smokehouse below:

Fishy Fishy in Kinsale and The Church in Skibbereen were both shortlisted for the Restaurant of the Year award.

Kalbo’s on North Street in Skibbereen is on the shortlist for the Café of the Year while The Lifeboat Inn in Courtmacsherry, is shortlisted for Pub of the Year.

Urru Culinary Store in Bandon is among the nominations for Shop of the Year.

Milleens Cheese in Eyeries is on the shortlist for the Dairy Producer of the Year while Koko Kinsale is among the Bakery & Chocolate Producer of the Year finalists.

The Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur is shortlisted as Drinks Producer of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the K Club in Kildare on Monday November 11th.

And with food awards season in full swing, there was further success for West Cork in Georgina Campbell’s Irish Food & Hospitality Awards.

Sally Barnes of Woodcock Smokery in Skibbereen claimed the ‘Movers & Shakers’ Award while the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year went to Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob.

Seaview House Hotel & Spa in Ballylickey was named the Pet Friendly Destination of the Year.