Courtmacsherry RNLI crew on seven hour callout on Patrick's Day

Shortly before the start of this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade, Courtmacsherry’s all weather lifeboat the Frederick Storey Cockburn was called to assist a fishing vessel.

Instead of taking pride of place in the local St Patrick’s Day parade, the crew of five, under coxswain Mark Gannon, went out at 1.30pm to assist a 70ft fishing vessel, 50 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale.

Conditions were rough and the lifeboat arrived on scene at 4.30pm. A short time later, the fishing vessel and crew were able to get underway but the lifeboat crew stood by, for a period of time, until the all clear was given.

The crew returned to their base in Courtmacsherry, arriving back at the village pontoon by 8pm, making it a seven-hour callout for the crew.

Because the Trent Class Lifeboat went on callout on St Patrick’s Day – as part of its last three weeks of active service in Courtmacsherry – the Shannon Class Lifeboat Val Adnams led the parade under Coxswain Peter Noonan and crew.

After 27 years of great service in Courtmacsherry, the Frederick Story Cockburn refuelled and was back on its mooring that night in readiness of any further service in its final weeks in the village.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary lifeboat operations manager Brian O Dwyer said: 'It was a great to be of assistance on our special national holiday, to go to the aid of the fishing vessel in distress.' And he thanked all the crew who gave up of their festive celebrations to help others who were in danger.

The Courtmacsherry lifeboat crew involved in the callout were coxswain Mark Gannon, mechanic Stuart Russell and crew members Ken Cashman, Kevin Young, Dean Hennessy and Austin McKenna.