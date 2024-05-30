Courtmac lifeboat rescues boat in trouble off Inchydoney island

THE Courtmacsherry RNLI all-weather lifeboat Val Adnams was called out by

Valentia Coast Guard’s marine rescue co-ordination centre at 11.35am this

morning, Thursday, to go to the immediate aid of a 26ft fishing/pleasure

boat which had got into difficulties off Clonakilty bay in West Cork.

The lifeboat, under coxswain Tadgh McCarthy, and a crew of five, assembled quickly

and were away from their moorings at 11.45am.

The conditions at sea today were poor with winds blowing force 5 and gusts up to 50km reported. The causalty was located at 12.10pm, approximately 2km off the Inchydoney island headland and as the winds were strong and a danger posed by strong running tides, a decision was made to take the causality in tow.

When in calmer waters, two members of the lifeboat crew were put on board the

fishing vessel to assist the skipper.

The lifeboat arrived back to the safe surrounds of Courtmacsherry pier at 2.45pm and the lone crewman was delighted to be in safe territory again.

The Courtmacsherry lifeboat launch authority – LPO Vincent O’Donovan said that, thankfully, the causalty morning sought help quickly by contacting

Bandon gardaí when he got into difficulties, as the winds at sea were strong.

‘It was so important to dial 999 or 112 to seek help. We hope that all users of the coastline stay safe on this coming June bank holiday weekend with fine weather forecast,’ he added.

The crew on the call-out were coxswain Tadgh McCarthy, mechanic Stuart Russell and crew members Kieran Boyle, Chris Guy, Dave Philips and Dean Hennessy.

For crewman Chris Guy, who recently received of a 30-year long service award, it's been an eventful week, as this time last week, he was one of the Courtmacsherry's

representatives at the 200th anniversary Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

hosted by the Royal family.

The lifeboat has now returned to its mooring, ready for the next call-out.