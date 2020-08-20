Council’s €60k ‘Michael Collins Tourist Trail’ will boost visitors

A MICHAEL Collins Trail is set to connect all the areas in West Cork associated with ‘The Big Fella’ giving tourists a cohesive guide when visiting the area.

Cork County Council has confirmed that work is currently in progress and the €60,000 trail is expected to be in place by late autumn or early winter.

The Council-backed trail will take in places like his birthplace at Woodfield in Clonakilty and other places linked to him including Sam’s Cross, Béal na Bláth as well as both Michael Collins House in Clonakilty and the Michael Collins Centre, just outside Clonakilty, which incidentally celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

A Council spokesperson said that Kilkenny-based Highway Safety Developments Ltd have been awarded the tender for the development of the trail.

Cork County Council says it will be a branded trail with signage and they hope to increase footfall in villages like Kilmurry and Béal na Bláth which are key to the story of Collins, but are often overlooked.