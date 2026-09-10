Correction and apology to Cllr Finbarr Harrington

IN an article published by this newspaper on the 22nd of August 2026 concerning Cllr Finbarr Harrington, Deputy Mayor of Cork County Council and Chairman of Garnish GAA Club, we incorrectly reported that Cllr Harrington had received a 12-match GAA ban.

That was incorrect.

Cllr Harrington did not receive a 12-match ban. He received a 12-week suspension.

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Our article also referred to a separate three-match suspension imposed upon a Garnish player arising from the same fixture.

These were different forms of disciplinary sanction and should not have been presented in a manner capable of suggesting that Mr Harrington had received a sanction four times greater.

The article also did not refer to the wider disciplinary outcome arising from the incident, including sanctions imposed upon both clubs and disciplinary action arising on the opposing side.

We acknowledge that the article therefore did not present the full disciplinary context arising from the fixture.

We apologise to Cllr Harrington for incorrectly reporting that he received a 12 match ban and for the inaccurate and misleading impression there by created as to the nature and severity of the sanction imposed upon Cllr Finbarr Harrington.