Cork home restorers wanted for TV series

ARCHITECT and television presenter Hugh Wallace has called on potential home restorers in Cork to apply for the next series of the popular series The Great House Revival.

The fifth series of the popular show is due to be filmed in 2023.

Hugh and team will follow the progress of restoration projects across the country, as owners reclaim beautiful buildings from the past to transform them into spaces for modern-day living.

‘I can’t wait to travel the length and breadth of Ireland once again to follow more brave restorers as they embark on their restoration journey. We’re looking for wonderful projects from Cork to showcase as many fabulous properties across the nation as possible,’ he said.

Maya Derrington, series producer and director said that all over Ireland there are properties in need of serious repair and love.

‘The Great House Revival champions the bravery of those willing to take them on.

‘Suitable projects include any historical homes that are about to undergo a restoration: church conversions, old school houses, rural Garda stations, farmhouses and farm buildings, small cottages or Georgian townhouses and smaller terrace homes.

‘No restoration is too small!’ she said.

If you, or someone you know is about to embark on a restoration of any kind, Animo TV want to hear from you. Email [email protected]