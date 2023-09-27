Cork County Council to continue as host sponsor of Ironman event

Tim Lucey, the chief executive of Cork County Council, has confirmed that the local authority will support the Ironman Ireland event planned for Cork in 2024.

The decision was made after the local authority considered accounts presented by both Ironman and Triathlon Ireland in relation to the event in Youghal, last August, in which two participants died in the swim section.

As host sponsor, Cork County Council supported the Ironman Ireland Cork Triathlon Events in Youghal in East Cork in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

The CEO acknowledged that the event is of significant tourism and economic importance to the region, having generated an economic impact of almost €20m.

As part of this arrangement, Ironman is the owner of the event and has sole responsibility for the management and coordination of the event – a responsibility which includes running the event with due care, skill and attention.

The Council noted that the matter of the sanctioning of a permit by Triathlon Ireland, and the running of the triathlon under federation technical rules, is a separate matter between Ironman and Triathlon Ireland.

The Council said this is a matter that will be determined between both parties, independently of Cork County Council.