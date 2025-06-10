Cork County Council announces 20 cost rental homes in Bandon

CORK County Council has announced a Cost Rental Scheme which aims to provide affordable rented accommodation to people on middle incomes.

Applications for the new two and three-bed houses at Allmans View, Coolfadda, Bandon will open at 12 noon on Monday, the 16th of June.

The scheme is aimed at people who do not own a home, are above the threshold for social housing but have difficulty affording private rented accommodation.

Cost Rental provides a secure tenancy at a rent which is below the market rent in the local area and is a long-term secure rental option.

This new tenure of rental property is supported by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The development of 20 newly built, A-rated, family homes is located in a much sought-after residential location in Bandon.

The rent for the 20 houses which are made up of 10 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom properties, is at least 25% below private market rents in the area.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said, 'Cork County Council is delighted to announce the launch of this Cost Rental Scheme in Bandon. The development at Allmans View offers high-quality homes for rent in an exclusive development within walking distance to the town centre. These Cost Rental homes are an important part of the Council’s ambitious plans as set out under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ national housing plan.'

Applications for the scheme will be accepted between 12 noon on the 16th of June and 12 noon on the 30th of June via the online application portal on the Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie

Houses will be allocated on a lottery basis to applicants who have submitted all the required documents and who are deemed eligible for the scheme.

Renters will enter a tenancy arrangement with Cork County Council.

Further information on this scheme and other upcoming schemes, including the eligibility criteria, guide to making an application and documentation required is also available on the website.

A brief list of the documents required are photographic ID, proof of address, proof of income, proof of current rent payments (if applicable), etc.