Cork Chamber: New government has the potential to build legacy

HAVING Micheál Martin elected as Taoiseach at this crucial crossroads for our country is an historic moment.

That’s according to Paula Cogan, Cork Chamber president who added: ‘History is composed of people’s efforts to realise ideals and with this government in place there is potential to build a real legacy for Ireland.’

Conor Healy, Cork Chamber chief executive added: ‘There are major challenges with Brexit hurtling towards us and a global pandemic creating unprecedented disruption. In parallel the demand for a new, environmentally conscious, and inclusive Ireland has never been stronger.

‘A strong leader and dynamic cabinet will be essential to ensure that Ireland not only survives the next few years but sets the bar on economic, environmental and social resilience. Deep changes must be made and political strength will be required to deliver on the vision set forth in the Programme for Government.’

Mr Healy also welcomed the appointment of Cork elected representatives to senior ministerial roles.

‘Minister Simon Coveney must be highly commended for his contribution as Tánaiste, for continuing his role in Foreign Affairs and for taking on new responsibilities in Defence.

‘Minister Michael McGrath must be congratulated for his new role in Public Expenditure. As a constant champion of businesses large and small with a comprehensive understanding of the economy there is every reason for confidence in the future of the Irish economy.’