Coolmain Castle owned by Disney family is now on the market for €7.5 million

AN extremely attractive and magical 18th-century castle gloriously positioned within private parkland that enjoys a prominent position overlooking the sea and up the estuary to Courtmacsherry Bay and just 18-minute drive from the fashionable Kinsale town.

In all about 56 acres (23 Hectares). 6-receptions, 9-bedrooms, 6-bathrooms.

Pastoral views over undulating countryside combine gloriously with expansive sea views to give impressive and panoramic vistas from the castle and grounds.

A tree lined avenue provides a magical approach, from where a stone arch leads to an inner courtyard.

Attractive stone walls providing an extremely pleasant aesthetic.

The house is presented in superb condition and is simply magical, the symmetrical five-bay original Georgian house wonderfully augmented by the 19th-century castellated tower and battlemented parapet walls to create a beautifully attractive and fun house.

The accommodation is well laid out and updated to readily allow comfortable living, seamlessly incorporating modern convenience whilst retaining fantastic historical character.

The reception rooms are impressive with large windows and generous ceiling heights and link excellently to allow superb entertaining yet are each of a scale to be comfortable.

The generous kitchen with the wonderfully large table is a great space and superbly designed to allow congenial informal gathering for family and guests. There are ample bedroom suites, and the first-floor sunroom conservatory is exceptional.

The original L-Shaped Stable yard has been carefully upgraded and features a modern self-contained 3 Bedroom Caretakers residence, 3 well appointed loose boxes and an abundance of overhead lofted storage – itself ripe for further conversion if desired.

This Ivy-clad local cut stone finish allows the building to blend seamlessly into the castellated surroundings with a traditional stone archway highlighting its period features.

The gardens and grounds are glorious.

Extremely private and sheltered but with excellent sea views still afforded.

A blend of formal terraces and manicured lawns within the immediate gardens into less formal gardens and the wider parkland works superbly.

The use of manicured pathways throughout the parkland working extremely well to seamlessly link the gardens to the wider lands and providing highly useable walks.

The outer coastal lands very much connect the estate to the sea and provide some lovely private coves and beaches.

Coolmain beach is noted for its pristine powdery sand. Overall, the various component parts of the estate all combine to present a truly magical and attractive circa 56-acre estate.

Coolmain Castle has a rich and magical provenance and has been home to the Disney family for the past 35-years.

Purchased by Roy E. Disney, nephew of Walt Disney and vice-chairman of the Walt Disney Company, in 1989 and comprehensively restored and updated Coolmain Castle has been meticulously maintained ever since.

Notable owners before the Disney’s have included The Honourable Henry Boyle Bernard, Thomas Wyse, Hibernicus Scott, the novelist Donn Byrne, photographer Bob Willougby ‘the man who virtually invented the photojournalistic motion picture still, and most recently and fittingly the Disney family.

Dating to the early 18th-century a magical fusion of various additions and amendments in keeping with changing architectural fashions over the preceding centuries presents a wonderfully textured and layered architecture that combined with the gloriously coloured local stone walls and being positioned in an extremely picturesque location, set overlooking the sea, makes Coolmain Castle truly authentic and attractive.

Positioned in the scenic and vibrant southwest of Ireland many thriving and bustling nearby coastal towns include popular Kinsale, a popular historic sailing town with a wide selection of fine restaurants, a deep-water harbour and the famed Old Head golf links.

Walking trails, golfing and sailing amenities are in abundance.

Cork city is within easy reach, just 27-miles or 44-km away and Cork International airport less than a 30-minute drive.

The castle is available fully furnished and with garden tools and equipment included.

Quoting Price Offers in Excess of €7,500,000.

Hodnett Forde (Andy Donoghue e. [email protected], t. +353 87 237 2347)

Hodnett Forde (John Hodnett e. [email protected] , t +353872599716)

Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty (David Ashmore e. [email protected], t. +353 (0)1 662

4511, t. +353 87 251 2909).