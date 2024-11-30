Concert in aid of RNLI

SINGER and musician Effie Neill, who has blazed a trail of success on the country music scene over the past two years, is set to headline a concert in her native West Cork in aid of the RNLI lifeboat at Castletownbere.

Effie, who is incredibly grateful to her local community for their enthusiastic endorsement of her musical career, wants to acknowledge this support by ‘giving something back.’

At the tender age of 21, Effie has notched up an impressive array of awards over the past 18 months. After coming to national prominence as the winner of the 2023 Cowboys & Heroes Singing Contest, she went on to become a Glór Tíre finalist and scooped the Hot Country Award for the Hottest Act in Country Music 2024.

‘I want to thank the people in my local community for their unwavering support since I began my musical career in June 2023. I am hosting this fundraiser to say thank you for supporting me. As you are aware, the fishing industry employs many people in Castletownbere and it is imperative that we acknowledge our ongoing reliance on the RNLI lifeboat crew to protect our fishermen at sea. I really hope you can join me, along with my special guests, for a great night of music’ said Effie.

Established in 1997, Castletownbere lifeboat now operates from a newly constructed station which provides 24-hour search and rescue between Mizen Head and Kenmare Bay. In 2013, a new station and pontoon was opened in a central position, resulting in the launch time of the lifeboat being halved. The new facility cost €950,000 to construct, replacing the temporary facility which had been in use for fifteen years.

Effie Neill’s fundraising concert will be held at the Eccles Hotel, Glengarriff on Thursday December 5th. Joining Effie as special guests on the night will be Paddy O’Brien, Louise Morrissey, Derek Burke and the Barry Doyle Band.

Doors open at 7pm and the concert will start at 8pm. Tickets cost €25 and are available from: reception at the Eccles Hotel; Berehaven Pharmacy, Castletownbere; Donegan’s Spar, Castletownbere; Eyeries Post Office, Beara and O’Sullivan’s Foodstore, Eyeries.