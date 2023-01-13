Cold snap forecast as weather warning issued

TEMPERATURES are predicted to turn freezing again in the coming week, as Met Éireann has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire country.

The yellow advisory warning came into effect early this afternoon and will remain in place until midday on Thursday.

According to the forecaster, it is expected to turn cold across the country on Sunday evening due to an Arctic airflow which is set to bring sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog.

While temperatures are forecast to reach as low as -4°C in parts of the country, the current expectation is that West Cork will remain slightly warmer, with lows of 0°C.

Further updates are expected in the coming days, with the potential for more severe warnings should the forecast deteriorate.

For winter weather preparation visit www.winterready.ie.