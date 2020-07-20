Cocaine and cash seized by gardaí in Ballinhassig

Gardaí seized €7,150 of suspected cocaine and cash in Ballinhassig, Co Cork yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 4.30pm gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Ballinhassig.

During the course of the search gardaí seized €5,250 of cocaine – some of which had been split in small bags – and €1,900 in cash. Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and mixing agent.

The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out an examination of the scene and photographed all of the seized items. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.