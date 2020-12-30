Coastal communities could face wipe-out; We revisit the highs and lows of a year like no other; FREE 24-page Southern Star Sports Review; Giving front line workers a helping hand

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• With Brexit looming, the West Cork communities relying on fishing face an existential threat
• We revisit the highs and lows of a year like no other
• What I learned in 2020
• Paddy honoured by Concern
• Bantry housing plans
In Sport:
• Don't miss your FREE 24-page Southern Star Sports Review featuring:
• The goal that rocked the Kingdom
• West Cork ladies four steps to glory
• The future of Phil Healy
• West Cork rugby continues to floruish
In Life & Community:
• Meet the London business-man giving Bandon frontline workers the chance to rent high-quality, low-rent accommodation.
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY DECEMBER 31st
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.