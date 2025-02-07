Clonakilty's Kent Street set for €200,000 restoration under heritage scheme

A NEW integrated urban strategy for Clonakilty’s Kent Street is on the cards following a recent funding announcement of €200,000 under the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme (Thrive).

The Thrive scheme, which was developed by the Southern Assembly and the Northern and Western Regional Assembly in partnership with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is designed to restore vacant or derelict heritage buildings in public ownership, as well as revitalising urban centre.

Cork County Council was notified in May 2024 that the grant application under Strand 1 for €200,000 was successful.

It aims to reimagine and revitalise town centres through renovation and reuse of public owned vacant or derelict heritage buildings.

A Council spokesperson said the funding approval is for Kent Street to develop an integrated urban strategy for all the Council-owned buildings and land on this street.

‘Kent Street is a richly historic street situated in the heart of Clonakilty. Cork County Council owns a number of properties on the street, therefore presenting a unique opportunity, within the Town Centre First framework, to transform the urban centre of Clonakilty, enhancing it as a vibrant place for people to live, play, work, and visit.’

Some of the Council-owned buildings on Kent Street include the town’s library as well as the Council offices and the now vacated fire station, following its relocation to the bypass.

‘Cork County Council will work with the community to develop a new integrated urban strategy for Kent Street.’

Southern Regional Assembly chairperson, Cork city-based Cllr Garret Kelleher, said Thrive offers a unique opportunity to enhance the quality of life in communities by preserving the architectural and cultural heritage of towns.

‘By focusing on public-owned building, this scheme ensures that restored spaces serve the needs of local citizens while respecting the principles of sustainability, aesthetics, and inclusion,’ he added.