Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon postponed due to road flooding

Organisers of the Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon have confirmed that the full marathon, due to take place on Saturday, has been postponed due to road flooding along coastal and low lying roads.

However, full marathon participants are being invited to come and run the half marathon or 10k instead.

A spokesperson said they are 'devastated' to postpone the marathon but that heavy rainfall is out of their control and added that the health and safety of participants is their priority.