Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon postponed due to road flooding

Organisers of the Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon have confirmed that the full marathon, due to take place on Saturday, has been postponed due to road flooding along coastal and low lying roads.
However, full marathon participants are being invited to come and run the half marathon or 10k instead.
Farming Fisheries
Nov, 2022
FDC: Does your farm qualify for assistance from new Business Energy Support Scheme?
Read more
A spokesperson said they are 'devastated' to postpone the marathon but that heavy rainfall is out of their control and added that the health and safety of participants is their priority.
'We are focusing on preparing for the half and 10k which is our priority and we certainly hope you do and have an enjoyable weekend in Clonakilty.'