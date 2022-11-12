Clonakilty furniture designer’s unique version of the ‘Tuam or Sligo’ chair

A UNIQUE chair crafted by emerging furniture designer Matthew Sexton from Clonakilty has just finished a very successful stint on display at the National Museum of Ireland (NMI).

Matthew designed and crafted the three-legged chair that was chosen for display by a panel of adjudicators from the National Museum of Ireland, ATU Connemara and the Office of Public Works.

It went on display at the National Museum of Ireland, Country Life in Mayo, as part of an exhibition Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited.

Matthew is currently studying on the BSc in furniture design and manufacture programme at ATU Connemara, Letterfrack, Co Galway (formerly GMIT Letterfrack).

The work is a result of a partnership initiative by the National Museum of Ireland and ATU Connemara and students were inspired by a particular Irish chair type known as the ‘Tuam or Sligo’ chair.

Matthew’s chair is held together with finger (comb) jointing for strength and stability without compromising comfort or the core elements that made the traditional chair.