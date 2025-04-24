Clonakilty drivers avoiding bypass due to traffic jams

COUNCIL officials will await the results of a study on traffic on Clonakilty’s bypass before they decide on the possible removal of four parking spaces on Casement Street, a meeting heard last week.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) raised the issue at a West Cork Municipal District meeting pointing out that the removal of these parking spaces would enhance the flow of traffic on the bypass which he said is prone to long lines of traffic in recent times.

‘It is a pinch point and stops the flow of traffic through this busy town. Motorists are resorting to driving through Shannon Vale as a bypass as it has become so bad,’ he said.

He pointed out that the temporary removal of these four parking spaces during the West Cork Rally worked very well this year.

‘We have a brand-new fire station on the bypass but how will they get through that side of the town with these long lines of traffic?’

He said it’s something very small but if implemented could make a huge difference to Clonakilty.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) seconded his motion and said it becomes severely congested in that street.

Council officials pointed out that Casement Street is actually part of the N71, which is under the authority of TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) so any works carried out on that route are at their direction.

However, they said gardaí are the traffic authority and have the authority to intervene in any location should they deem it to be a traffic safety or congestion issue, and have done so in the past at this location for special events, such as the West Cork Rally.

‘In order to consider improvements to traffic movements TII are funding a study of all issues along the bypass through the town.

‘This study has commenced and this specific request will be included in that study,’ said director of roads, Padraig Barrett in a written reply to the motion.

He added that in order to revise permanent parking arrangements several things need to be done including notifying the properties affected, notify elected members and consider the views of the public through public consultations.

‘To support the parking arrangements, the byelaws would need to be amended and Cork County Council will await the recommendations arising from the TII Traffic Study before deciding on any intervention at this location.’