Clonakilty bar commits to helping customers date safely

A CLONAKILTY bar has come up with a safety initiative for people on dates, now that more singletons are out and about meeting people following the lifting of restrictions.

Casey’s Bar and Restaurant on Pearse Street recently announced that they are introducing their ‘Angel Shot’ initiative for those who, for various reasons, may feel uncomfortable on their dates.

Speaking to The Southern Star, owner James Casey said the initiative is all about ensuring his customers feel safe in his premises, and it was inspired by a similar campaign rolled out in Cork city pubs and clubs a few years ago called ‘Ask for Angela.’

The idea is that if someone feels uncomfortable during a date, or has been ‘catfished’ (ie the person they meet is not who they thought they would be), they can ask the barperson for an ‘Angel Shot’.

‘If they ask for it ‘neat’, then someone will escort them to their vehicle, if they ask for it ‘dressed’, then a taxi or lift will be organised, and if they ask for it ‘with lime’ then we will call the gardaí.’

‘People are only starting to date now after lockdown and I realised that there are plenty of catfishes out there, and the whole dating game has changed significantly, too, so this will be helpful for them,’ said James.

James and his team have put up posters in the toilets and all his staff have been briefed and trained on this.

‘In the event of something going south, then all my staff are trained in what to do and how to put this into action. It’s really to make sure everyone enjoys the experience in the bar.’

James added that feedback from customers, has so far been overwhelmingly positive.

He received the keys to the bar just one week before the country shutdown last year, and has since renovated it extensively, and is enjoying it being opened now for business.