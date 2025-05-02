Clonakilty students make a mark at drama festival

STUDENTS from Sacred Heart Secondary School were among a number of groups to travel to Cork city recently to take part in the All-Ireland Transition Year Drama Festival 2025.

The Clonakilty students came second in the light entertainment category at the festival, which took place in the Cork Opera House, with the Briery Gap in Macroom providing staging and production.

Schools from across the country took part in the festival, with students encouraged to own all elements of production, creating amazing opportunities for self-development through the medium of culture creation.

Students wrote, designed, produced and finally performed their key pieces of light entertainment and drama.

Adjudicators were blown away by the talent seen at the festival.

‘The talent we have witnessed throughout this festival has been nothing short of amazing,’ said a Briery Gap spokesperson.

‘Students own each part of the creative process in their work. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for these young creative minds who will become leaders in the field in years to

come’

The production and management of The All-Ireland Transition Year festival will return to Macroom in 2026.

Since reopening in early 2025, Briery Gap has been building key programming the region and is looking forward to bringing this long-standing tradition back to Macroom.