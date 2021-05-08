News

Claire enjoys sweet taste of her success

May 8th, 2021 7:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

Skibbereen pupil Claire Griffin, her award-winning hazlenut and chocolate caramel cake which impressed TV cook Donal Skehan, and earned her the top junior baker award in the competition run by Fyffes.

A SKIBBEREEN student is enjoying the sweet taste of success after winning a top spot in a nationwide search to find a new dessert that has a banana as its key ingredient.

Claire Griffin (15), was recognised in the competition by banana importer Fyffes. Responding to the invitation fronted by celebrity cook, Donal Skehan, she was amongst a large group of what the popular television presenter called ‘creative and inventive meal-makers’ who accepted his challenge to design a new desert.

A home economics pupil, currently studying for her Junior Certificate, Claire is joined at Skibbereen Community School by her mother Mary, who works as a special needs assistant, whilst father Brendan is a stonemason builder. Claire is the middle child of three – her older brother Daniel is studying for his Leaving Certificate and younger brother Michael is in second year. An avid baker since a young age, Claire has ambitions to be a dietitian when she leaves school. In addition to her passion for cooking and baking, Claire is a committed member of Skibbereen Rowing Club.

Her prize-winning entry was a hazelnut and chocolate caramel cake which won the best junior baker (aged 13 – 17) category.

Donal said: ‘The success that Claire has achieved reflects the dedication and devotion she puts into her baking and the obvious enjoyment she gets from it.’

