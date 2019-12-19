Christmas Q & A with environmental campaigner Alicia O’Sullivan

Alicia O’Sullivan is an environmental campaigner on the global stage and winner of the ESB Techspacer of the Year Award.

When do you start getting excited about Christmas?

The minute Halloween ends. I’ve been playing Christmas songs since November 1st.

Name three celebrities that you’d invite to your Christmas get-together, and why?

Hmm this is interesting. The first would have to be Greta Thunberg. I met her briefly at the UN but I of course would love the chance to have an in-depth conversation with her.

Second, and one of my biggest role models, is Gloria Allred, the famous American lawyer. She has worked mainly in civil rights, particularly around women’s rights, so she would definitely be someone I’d love to meet.

Third – and this is a random after those two – but Russell Brand is someone I’d like to meet. I am very fussy when it comes to my comedy. I think Brand just gets it right, especially about important topics.

What is your favourite childhood memory of Christmas?

When I was eight-years-old my parents got me two rescue ponies. I was obsessed with ponies and horses at the time and was ecstatic.

What would you get Boris Johnson for Christmas? Why?

A belt and a voucher for a haircut. Reasons are obvious.

If you could change one thing about Christmas Day, what would it be and why?

I don’t think I’d change anything I think the holiday is pretty special for families whether you’re young or old. Maybe to make it longer? But, then again, I’m pretty sure everyone is in a food coma by 9pm.

What is the oldest Christmas decoration that you still use?

I was pretty obsessed with putting the star on the tree and wanted to do it every year, so I guess that.

Regardless of tradition, what would your ideal Christmas dinner be?

Unfortunately, I’m a sticker for the traditional turkey and ham. My uncle is a chef in the navy so most Christmasses we get a hellish amount of amazing food.

What is your favourite seasonal song?

‘Last Christmas’ by Wham. 100%.

Where in the world – apart from home – would you like to be on December 25th, and why?

I don’t think I’d like to be away from home on Christmas Day, but I stayed with a family in Turkey over the summer and I grew very close to them, so if I had to be anywhere else it would be there with them.

Tell us one New Year’s resolution that you’ve managed to keep? Any plans for 2020 resolutions?

Last year, I really had to start saying the word ‘no’ to some opportunities. I was desperate at refusing offers and had an extreme workload so I’ve learnt, and am still learning, to say no sometimes and to not feel bad about it. I think it’s probably an Irish thing. I haven’t really thought about my NY resolutions yet. I think I’m going to continue to try and keep a good balance in my life and try not to stress!

What was your favourite thing about the past year?

This year really was all-round amazing. I think my favourite part out of everything might have been celebrating my 18th birthday at the back of a mini bus travelling across some pretty bad roads in Romania. I was volunteering with The Aurelia Trust and met some pretty amazing people who I hope to see next summer again.

You have mulled wine and you’re under the mistletoe – who would you most like to have with you?

If we’re talking celebrity-wise, I wouldn’t mind seeing Leonardo DiCaprio there.

