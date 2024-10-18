Children are hearing gambling ads on music site

GAMBLING ads on music platform Spotify are inappropriate for young children listening, a West Cork senator has said.

Senator Tim Lombard (FG) raised the issue of gambling advertising on the music streaming platform during the committee stage of the Gambling Regulation Bill in the Seanad.

The Fine Gael senator said he was bringing his children to school when the gambling ads came on between songs.

‘My son’s song was interrupted with an ad for a well-known bookies.

I found myself answering questions from two eight-year-olds about the ad. I thought this is so inappropriate to have ads on a music platform that is listened to by children and teenagers.’

Sen Lombard said Spotify does not have a free option for users to change or choose the types of ads they have.

‘The only option to avoid ads is by paying for Spotify Premium,’ he said, calling for this advertising to be covered by the legislation covering gambling.

This business has moved on from bookie shops and casinos and this legislation needs to be strong and robust in protecting vulnerable people in a fast-changing digital world of advertising and access to gambling,’ Sen Lombard concluded.